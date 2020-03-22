Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Trading Up 17.9%

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA)’s share price was up 17.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 1,930,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,369,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVA shares. CSFB raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

The firm has a market cap of $74.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.29.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,000. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Insiders have bought a total of 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $86,346 in the last ninety days.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

