NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

