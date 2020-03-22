Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

OCSI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 173,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,487. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.11%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,580.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,272.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105 and have sold 26,025 shares worth $217,383. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.