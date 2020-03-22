Odyssey (OCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $286,893.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Bittrex and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $286,893.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.02706765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00191319 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Upbit, Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

