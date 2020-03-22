OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OFG. TheStreet cut OFG Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OFG Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 834,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,868. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 11,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,954 shares of company stock valued at $430,702 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

