OHB (ETR:OHB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.75

OHB SE (ETR:OHB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €28.75 ($33.43) and last traded at €29.90 ($34.77), with a volume of 24903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €27.10 ($31.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.22 and a 200-day moving average of €38.10.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

