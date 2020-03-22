Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading Up 6.6%

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.22, approximately 19,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 423,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. ValuEngine cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $720.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Option Care Health stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

