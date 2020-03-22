O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $357.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $430.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.93.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $26.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.77. 1,104,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $261.00 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,419,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $335,631,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

