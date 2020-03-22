O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $357.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $430.00.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $26.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $261.00 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

