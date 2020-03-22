Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Shares Up 25%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) shares shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 78,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Orestone Mining Company Profile (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

