Ormeus Coin Price Reaches $0.0109 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $392,678.97 and approximately $2,734.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.02639545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00193176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, Livecoin, Coinbe, C-CEX, Bibox, TOPBTC, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

