Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

About Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.