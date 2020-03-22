Palomar (PLMR) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Palomar to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palomar and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million $10.62 million 27.71 Palomar Competitors $14.29 billion $2.94 billion 87.23

Palomar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 20.80% 11.11% Palomar Competitors 3.08% 4.20% 0.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Palomar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Palomar Competitors 919 2997 2594 183 2.30

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 42.83%. Given Palomar’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Palomar peers beat Palomar on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

