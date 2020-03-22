Patterson Companies’ (PDCO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 131.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.