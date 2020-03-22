PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $868,365.59 and approximately $105,370.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.04345761 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00068948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038311 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003772 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,934,346 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

