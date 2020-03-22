Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,749. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.63. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

In related news, Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $42,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Edwards bought 9,400 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $385,872. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 60,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

