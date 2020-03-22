Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $23.48, approximately 404,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 414,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.