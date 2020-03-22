Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Get Perficient alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRFT. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. 718,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,685. The company has a market cap of $988.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.