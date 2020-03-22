Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.20

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 891176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.