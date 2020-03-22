PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will post sales of $189.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.85 million and the lowest is $186.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $173.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $848.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $865.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $907.18 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $926.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $18.48.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

