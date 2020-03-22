Phantomx (PNX) Trading 58.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $1,457.31 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.01113958 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000117 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

