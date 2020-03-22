Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.64

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 218935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $600.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

