Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.64

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 218935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $600.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.
About Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)
Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.
