PIVX Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.83 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $812,405.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003751 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016412 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bisq, Binance, CoinExchange, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Coinroom, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinbe, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

