Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 24,063,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,128,868. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares in the company, valued at $714,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,606,569 shares of company stock worth $7,979,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 35.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

