Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.36.

PLUG traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 24,063,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,128,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.16. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 475,938 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

