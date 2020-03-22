Po.et (POE) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $30,759.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network and COSS. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.02706765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00191319 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, COSS, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

