Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.27

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.27 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 93566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.