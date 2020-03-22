Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 58000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$821,331.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

