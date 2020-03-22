ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.98

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 2718941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.