ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.44

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 1545026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,894,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 146,929 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

