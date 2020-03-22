QASH (QASH) Market Cap Hits $11.63 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. QASH has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $141,561.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, Liquid and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.02651720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00193564 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00040988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Liquid, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

