QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

