Quark Price Up 6.2% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $641.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000419 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,576,703 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

