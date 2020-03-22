QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $3.68 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $70,626.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.04345761 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00068948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038311 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003772 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,458,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

