Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.35.

NYSE QES traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Quintana Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quintana Energy Services stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Quintana Energy Services worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

