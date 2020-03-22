Rate3 Market Capitalization Tops $365,849.28 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $365,849.28 and approximately $45,997.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, ABCC, FCoin and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.04345761 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00068948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038311 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, ABCC, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, HADAX, Coinrail and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

