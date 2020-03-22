Raymond James Upgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 11,255,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,879,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Boston Partners raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,133 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 90.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after buying an additional 2,175,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 234.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after buying an additional 1,668,795 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,173,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

