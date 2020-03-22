Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 237857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

