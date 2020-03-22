ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $64,107.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.01118107 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00188931 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007868 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00093930 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Crex24 and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.