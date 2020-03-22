Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Trading Up 5.8%

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.50, approximately 78,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 63,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 183,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

