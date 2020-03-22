Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.16

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 3659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $697.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

