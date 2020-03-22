Revlon (NYSE:REV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.81

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 6738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REV shares. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Revlon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Revlon by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its stake in Revlon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after acquiring an additional 105,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.