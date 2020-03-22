Revlon (NYSE:REV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.81

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 6738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REV shares. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Revlon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Revlon by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its stake in Revlon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after acquiring an additional 105,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
