Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.73

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 1146320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $761,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,952.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Rexnord by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

