Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 27,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. 591,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

