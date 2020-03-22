Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. 603,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

