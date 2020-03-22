Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 4,608,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,547. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,900,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

