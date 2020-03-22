Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1370361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of $121.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.

In other news, Director Peter James Goudie sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$39,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,195,644 shares in the company, valued at C$584,669.92. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Alger Raymond St-Jean sold 203,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$99,233.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,471.82.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

