Rupaya (RUPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $8,061.42

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Rupaya has a market cap of $8,061.42 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,002.04 or 2.32432982 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000592 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,511,230 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

