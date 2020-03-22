Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 155500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Sable Resources (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

