Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.73

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 20637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 17,110 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,390,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,957,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,413.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

